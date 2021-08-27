Short Interest in Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Drops By 87.4%

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GIDMF stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.18. Golden Independence Mining has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.57.
About Golden Independence Mining
