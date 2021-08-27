Short Interest in Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Drops By 87.4%

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GIDMF stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.18. Golden Independence Mining has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.57.

About Golden Independence Mining

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

