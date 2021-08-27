Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Grows By 187.3%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 187.3% from the July 29th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 253.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,070 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth $440,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth $320,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 115,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth $58,794,000.

EDOC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 2,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

