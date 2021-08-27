Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Decreases By 94.1%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 287,955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after acquiring an additional 178,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after acquiring an additional 163,668 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $7,863,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 269.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. 20,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.25. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

