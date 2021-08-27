Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Declines By 59.4%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the July 29th total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,322 shares of company stock valued at $127,545 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

