Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Rises By 391.7%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 391.7% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Desert Mountain Energy stock traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 3.58. 21,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,654. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of 0.85 and a 12 month high of 3.99.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
