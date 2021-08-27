Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Rises By 391.7%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 391.7% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Desert Mountain Energy stock traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 3.58. 21,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,654. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of 0.85 and a 12 month high of 3.99.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of Helium and Oil & Gas properties. It holds interest in the projects HeliopolisHolbrook Basin Helium and Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit Oil And Gas. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

