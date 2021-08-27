Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declines By 80.6%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DDF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.