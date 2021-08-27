Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Drops By 95.4%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the July 29th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DYLLF remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,146. Deep Yellow has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

