Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Increases By 700.0%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATDS stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

