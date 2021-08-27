Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Increases By 700.0%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATDS stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.