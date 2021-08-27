Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Declines By 85.7%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $66.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

