Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 88.1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the July 29th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATBPF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.51. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

