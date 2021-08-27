Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Expands By 421.1%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 421.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:AGPIF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGPIF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

