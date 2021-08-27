Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Decreases By 93.1%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the July 29th total of 9,293,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,410.0 days.
Shares of ANGGF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65.
About Angang Steel
