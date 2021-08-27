Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Decreases By 93.1%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the July 29th total of 9,293,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,410.0 days.

Shares of ANGGF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

