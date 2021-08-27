Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. 490,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,086. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.