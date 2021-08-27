Shift Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $610.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 366,208 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.