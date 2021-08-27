Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Raised to GBX 625

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHB. Barclays raised their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 588 ($7.68).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 601.48. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.86. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

