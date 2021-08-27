Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

