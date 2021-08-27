Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 30.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 870,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 9.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 397,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

LIN traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.58. 6,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $314.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

