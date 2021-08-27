Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,815,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 507,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

BEN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. 25,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

