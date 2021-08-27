Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFX traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,343. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $265.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

