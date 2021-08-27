Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,158 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.40. 12,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.