Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Airlines by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 213,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in United Airlines by 19.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 32.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 22.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 189,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,019,046. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

