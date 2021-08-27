Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,927 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

