Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

