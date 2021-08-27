Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Short Interest Update

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SMLR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.73.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.