Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 300 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $97.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.