Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.53. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 3,359 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

