SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $19.55

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $20.19. SecureWorks shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 969 shares trading hands.

SCWX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.