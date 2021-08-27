Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Raised to $54.00

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SCU opened at $27.97 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

