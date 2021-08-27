Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 69.4% against the dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $124,747.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00753276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

