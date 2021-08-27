Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,452,000 after purchasing an additional 255,085 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

