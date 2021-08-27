Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,828,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.97.

