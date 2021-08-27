Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report sales of $4.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $17.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

