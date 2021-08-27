Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, an increase of 764.7% from the July 29th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCFLF stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

