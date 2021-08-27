Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $3.20 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Scentre Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STGPF opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Scentre Group has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

