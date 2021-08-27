SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $2,419,789.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,944,443.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $350.48 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $364.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.10.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

