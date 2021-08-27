SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stake Lifted by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. SB Financial Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SBFG opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

