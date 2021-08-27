Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.2854 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

