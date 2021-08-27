Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.51. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.