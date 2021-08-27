Savant Capital LLC Purchases 409 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 187.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $1,093,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $3,988,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 43.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 139,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.96 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

