Savant Capital LLC Invests $238,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

