Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,502,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

