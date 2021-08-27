Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives $36.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 13,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

