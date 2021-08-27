Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.57

Sanofi (EPA:SAN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €87.57 ($103.02) and traded as high as €88.78 ($104.45). Sanofi shares last traded at €88.04 ($103.58), with a volume of 1,047,883 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.38 ($115.74).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

