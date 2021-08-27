Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 21,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 537,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

SANA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,788 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

