salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.71. The stock had a trading volume of 411,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.68. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $246.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

