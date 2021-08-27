salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a C$290.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.55.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $267.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.68. The company has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.