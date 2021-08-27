salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a C$290.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $267.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.68. The company has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

