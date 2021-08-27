salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $200.00 to $242.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

NYSE CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

