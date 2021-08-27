salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78-6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.79. 18,857,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

