salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Bank of America

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.55.
NYSE:CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
