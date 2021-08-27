salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Bank of America

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.