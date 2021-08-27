salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.68. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

